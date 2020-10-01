Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Hathras gang-rape case: Such incidents won’t be tolerated in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Hathras gang-rape case: Such incidents won’t be tolerated in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

“Hathras-like incidents will never be tolerated in Maharashtra. For that matter, any kind of crime against women, including harassment and eve-teasing, would be dealt with severely,” Thackeray said while virtually inaugurating the newly-formed Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police commissionerate.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

There should be fear of police and people should feel safe, the CM said. (PTI file photo)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that Hathras-like incidents will not be tolerated in the state and those who are indulging in crimes against women would be dealt with severely.

“Hathras-like incidents will never be tolerated in Maharashtra. For that matter, any kind of crime against women, including harassment and eve-teasing, would be dealt with severely,” Thackeray said while virtually inaugurating the newly-formed Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police commissionerate.

Also Read| ‘Why was family not allowed?: NCW writes to UP DGP over midnight cremation Hathras gangrape victim’s body 

There should be fear of police and people should feel safe, the CM said.

The Maharashtra chief minister’s remarks come after a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14. She died at a hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. The accused were arrested.



The incident has sparked outrage across the country, Questions have been pouring in as to why the victim’s body was cremated by the Uttar Pradesh Police without the family’s consent at 3am on Wednesday.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras to meet UP woman’s family

Although Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the victim’s family and assured them of stringent action against the accused, members of opposition parties have blamed the state government for its failure to control crime.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who embarked their journey on foot to meet the victim’s family after UP Police stopped them at Yamuna Expressway due to Section-144, have been detained.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Oct 01, 2020 17:03 IST
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Oct 01, 2020 16:55 IST
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
Oct 01, 2020 16:40 IST

latest news

Skechers India launches ‘Go Like Never Before’ campaign with its first brand ambassador Siddhant Chaturvedi
Oct 01, 2020 17:41 IST
Work with honesty, meet deadlines: Haryana chief secretary to officials
Oct 01, 2020 17:38 IST
Parties still shy of big ‘ticket’ change for women in Bihar
Oct 01, 2020 17:37 IST
After Rohtang, more high-altitude tunnels on Manali-Leh highway
Oct 01, 2020 17:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.