Home / India News / Hathras gang-rape: Family gave consent for funeral, says Uttar Pradesh ADG

Hathras gang-rape: Family gave consent for funeral, says Uttar Pradesh ADG

Villagers claimed that they wanted to take the body of the woman to her house, but the passage for ambulance was blocked

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar says family gave consent for the funeral. (ANI)

After the family members of the Dalit woman who was gang-raped and succumbed to her injuries claimed that her body was forcibly cremated at 2.30 am, Uttar Pradesh assistant director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family. “They were present during the funeral. The body was putrefying. The victim died yesterday in Delhi. After the post-mortem, the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family members. The details of the examination will soon be out and shared,” Prashant Kumar said.

The family claimed that the woman’s body was taken away by the police in the middle of the night for final rites.

“The police have forcibly taken the dead body, and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police,” the woman’s brother told news agency PTI.

The body of the woman reached her village around midnight and the cremation was done by 3 am on Wednesday.



The villagers claimed that they wanted to take the body of the woman to her house, but the passage for ambulance was blocked and finally cremation took place in village.

A video of the victim’s mother beating her chest to have a last look of her dead daughter has been doing rounds on social media.

The woman was raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village by four men on September 14 and died a fortnight later after battling serious injuries. The woman was first taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh, but shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after her condition deteriorated.

