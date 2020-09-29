Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Hathras gang-rape: Need to change society’s mindset to control such incidents, says NCW chief

Hathras gang-rape: Need to change society’s mindset to control such incidents, says NCW chief

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said that when this incident came to light suo moto cognizance was taken. She added that all possible assistance will be provided to the victim’s family.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 16:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“An NCW member is going to meet the brother of the victim and we will help the family in whatever way we can,” Sharma said. (ANI Photo)

Following the death of a 19-year-old, who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras city, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday said that society’s mindset needs to be changed in order to control such incidents.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said that when this incident came to light suo moto cognizance was taken. She added that all possible assistance will be provided to the victim’s family.

“An NCW member is going to meet the brother of the victim and we will help the family in whatever way we can,” Sharma said.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in her village in Hathras on September 14 when she went to a farm.



The woman was taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh the next day. After there were no signs of improvement in her condition, she was moved to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last.

The police have arrested the four accused. They will face charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, according to Hathras SP.

Meanwhile, members of the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh such as Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and many others condemned the incident and demanded prosecution of the four accused in a fast track court.

(With ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
Sep 29, 2020 16:44 IST
India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels
Sep 29, 2020 16:32 IST
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pak’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Sep 29, 2020 16:38 IST
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Sep 29, 2020 16:31 IST

latest news

DC vs SRH Live Score: Delhi look to continue winning run against SRH
Sep 29, 2020 16:52 IST
HT Codeathon: Young coders in the making here
Sep 29, 2020 16:50 IST
PCB trying to convince PSL owners to withdraw petition: Report
Sep 29, 2020 16:44 IST
Punjab school events: Fun-filled day for students of DPS Chandigarh
Sep 29, 2020 16:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.