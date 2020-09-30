Sections
Hathras gang-rape: UP CM Yogi Adityanath forms 3-member SIT to probe case

Hathras gang-rape: The team, which will submit its report within seven days, will be headed by state home secretary Bhagwan Swarup. Nationwide protests have erupted over the death of the 19-year-old rape victim from Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 10:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Hathras gang-rape incident. The announcement was made by the chief minister’s office (CMO) on Twitter.

“CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the formation of a three-member SIT to investigate the Hathras incident. It will be headed by state home secretary Bhagwan Swarup, and will have inspector general Chandraprakash and PAC Sena Nayak Poonam as members. The team has to submit a report within seven days,” a tweet from the UP CM’s office said.

 

The chief minister also directed for trial of the case in a fast-track court.



The 19-year-old victim was brutally gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14. She was initially rushed to JN Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh, but was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

She kept fighting for her life for 15 days, but finally succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

All four accused, meanwhile, have been arrested by the police.

