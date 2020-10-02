Sections
Will visit Hathras, struggle to continue till Uttar Pradesh CM resigns, says Bhim Army chief at Jantar Mantar protest

Will visit Hathras, struggle to continue till Uttar Pradesh CM resigns, says Bhim Army chief at Jantar Mantar protest

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja also joined the protests.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (ANI Twitter)

Followers of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday evening to protest against the gang-rape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Azad said that he will visit Hathras and urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the incident.

“I will visit #Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time UP CM doesn’t resign, & justice is served. I urge SC to take cognizance of the incident,” he said.

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja also joined the protests.



“The UP government has no right to stay in power. Our demand is that justice should be served,” Yechury said.

In a video message released earlier during the day, Azad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed to break his silence over the brutal rape of the woman.

“The PM washes the feet of Dalits before elections but remains quiet when a Dalit daughter of Uttar Pradesh is brutally raped. We will organise a protest at India Gate at 5pm today. The PM will have to give us answers,” he said.

