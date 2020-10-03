Hathras gangrape: Will make an example of offenders, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Amid outrage over the cases of gang rape and murder of two women in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday promised exemplary punishment to the culprits, and to those who even think of disrespecting women.

“Anyone who even thinks of hurting the honour and self-respect of mothers and sisters in Uttar Pradesh is certain to face annihilation. Such persons will get exemplary punishments. Your UP government is committed towards the safety and progress of mothers and sisters. This is our resolve and promise,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister’s statement comes amid the Opposition demanding his resignation after a rape of a 19-year-old woman, who hailed from the Valmiki caste, on September 14. The victim succumbed to her injuries on September 29, and her body was forcibly cremated by the police at 2.30am the next day, sparking allegations from the Opposition that the authorities were trying to bury evidence. Another Dalit woman was raped and killed in Balrampur district. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad demanded President’s Rule in the state, alleging “failure of constitutional machinery”. The Trinamool Congress lashed out at the state for unleashing “jungle raj” after its delegation was stopped from meeting the family members of Hathras victim.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who addressed a prayer meeting in the memory of the rape victim in New Delhi, said every woman needs to question the UP government to seek justice for the daughter of Hathras.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused rival parties of trying to politicise the incident with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accusing the Congress of indulging in theatrics. “It is an unfortunate incident. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ji ordered a Special Investigation Team(SIT) inquiry into the case. Accused have been arrested. If it’s a rape case or not, that has also been told by UP Police,” Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti urged Adityanath to allow politicians and media to meet the family members of the victims. “Your image as the CM is very clean. I would request you to allow media personnel and politicians, including those from the Opposition to meet the family,” the BJP leader wrote.