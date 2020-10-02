Jantar Mantar protests: DMRC opens Janpath Metro station after closing it for few hours

Sections
Protests demanding justice are being held by several political parties, including the Left, AAP and Bhim Army. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has said  he will visit Hathras and further urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the incident.

The exit gates at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk metro station have also opened after they were closed for a brief period

As protesters demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim assembled at Jantar Mantar on Friday evening, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) re-opened the Janpath Metro station after closing it for few hours as a pre-emptive measure.

The exit gates at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk metro station have also opened after they were closed for a brief period.

Protests demanding justice are being held by several political parties, including Aam Aadmi Party and Dalit rights organisation Bhim Army. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has said  he will visit Hathras and further urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the incident. Earlier, Azad through a video message said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to break silence over the brutal rape of the 19-year-old. 

In the evening, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the protest. “The entire country wants that the culprits should be given stringent punishment. Some people feel that attempts are being made to save them. At this time, the victim’s family needs all the possible help,” Kejriwal said.

