Hating people won’t benefit anyone at this point: Skipping Sikh Rajinder Singh

Rajinder Singh’s love of skipping was sparked by his father many years ago and he now wants to be a role model to others in his community. (Instagram)

The coronavirus hit us by surprise, and consumed us within months. With COVID-19 dominating the news cycle, words like quarantine and self-isolation are being used with an uneasy casualness and lethargy is setting in. But for some people, the lockdown can’t act as a detterent when it comes to their fitness routine.

A keen runner, 73-year-old Rajinder Singh was initially at a loss as to how he was going to keep fit when Britain went under a lockdown. Labelled as ‘the skipping Sikh’, he says, “Health is wealth. And my good health is a result of god’s blessings. I do five minute skipping honestly everyday.” He shared a video of himself skipping rope in the backyard of his home and it went viral.

Singh’s love of skipping was sparked by his father many years ago and he now wants to be a role model to others in his community. Born in Devidaspura, a village in Punjab, he says, “I moved to London in 1972 from Punjab and my love for running was instilled in me by my father, along with other qualities like helping people in need even if it meant running across villages.”For his part, Rajinder, has always loved exercising and says, “ Since I was young, I used to participate in all sports at my village. My father encouraged me to run and play all forms of sports to maintain my health.”

Skipping brings a lot of joy to Singh and he wishes to share this happiness with others. He says, “It just requires stamina and you have to just grab a rope.”

The pandemic hasn’t prevented Singh to stay away from his exercise schedule for even one day. “With the available resources, I am sticking to my fitness regime. I have been skipping and running around my house. I have been spending time with my family and also working in my kitchen garden.”

He wants to inspire people of his age to stay fit and he’s urged others to post similar videos. “ As I started posting videos online, people blessed me from all over the world and encouraged me to post more videos. I motivate others to do the same.”

Keeping in mind all the guidelines laid by the government, the 73-year old says, “ I am a law abiding citizen and I am happy to have been following all rules laid by the government.”

A god-believer, he believes in respecting people of all races, religions and ethnicities. Singh says, “We are all together in this fight, hating people at this time won’t benefit anyone at this point.”

He further adds, “We need to work compassionately to get the world rid of this virus. The pandemic has made us realise that we are all one, one of the foremost Indian values taught to kids back in the country.”

With the help of his daughter, Min Kaur, he has also set up a fundraising initiative that hopes to raise money for the British National Health Service (NHS).

“It is brilliant, no one can compare with the NHS. I am very thankful to them as they are working round-the clock to save lives and we must try our best to help them,” he said.