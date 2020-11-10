Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Have always been at the forefront to fight for the nation: Farooq Abdullah

Have always been at the forefront to fight for the nation: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah said those trying to divide the people are the enemies of the nation

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration‘s (PAGD) fight is not against the nation but against the BJP for its divisive politics. (PTI)

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah announced late Monday that the constituents of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will contest the upcoming election to District Development Councils in Jammu and Kashmir on their respective party symbols because allotment of combined symbol may not be possible at this advanced stage of the poll process.

“Now very little time is left and therefore the alliance partners would contest on their own party symbols but they will be the joint candidates of the PAGD,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters in Kathua.

The NC patriarch who has been under fire for recent comments, said those indulging in vicious campaigns against him may have nothing to say about the strong defence put forth by him along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee during a United Nations event in Geneva. “When it comes to fighting for the nation, I have always been in the forefront,” he said.

He also said that dubbing him as anti-national was nothing new.

The NC chief said that the PAGD’s fight is not against the nation but it is to oppose a certain party that has brought the country to an impasse by dividing the communities and driving a wedge between them. He said he has always opposed divisive politics of the BJP, as he believes in the India of Mahatma Gandhi, which is inclusive, based on the spirit of respect for all, harmony and tranquility. He said India belongs to all, irrespective of region, religion or colour and those trying to trample this glorious and unique ethos were enemies of the nation.

To a question on the US elections, he said he hoped that the new regime will clear the mess across the world created during the tenure of Donald Trump. He said the irrational and reactionary politics has no place in democracy. “Like the US, a change is sure to take place in India also,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Nov 10, 2020 17:32 IST
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Nov 10, 2020 17:26 IST
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Nov 10, 2020 17:31 IST
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Nov 10, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Borgohain & Toppo shine at inaugural RF Odisha HPC competition series
Nov 10, 2020 17:51 IST
Transforming the global content market: Content-Whale
Nov 10, 2020 17:51 IST
Sayani Gupta: I wonder why actors choose politically problematic projects
Nov 10, 2020 17:51 IST
Himachal to go Haryana way on job quota for local youngsters
Nov 10, 2020 17:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.