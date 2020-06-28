Have to be even more careful during Unlock phase: PM Modi stresses on Mann ki Baat

PM Modi urged the people to follow social distancing norms to keep up India’s fight against the coronavirus disease (ANI File Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again stressed on the importance of wearing masks and following social distancing norms to keep up India’s fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during the Unlock period as he addressed his monthly radio programme.

“We have to be more cautious during the Unlock phase than we were in lockdown. Your alertness will protect you from corona,” PM Modi said during the 66th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

“Always remember that if you do not wear a mask, do not follow the two-yard rule, or do not take other necessary precautions, you are putting yourself as well as others at risk particularly the children and elders of the house,” he said.

“Therefore, I request all the countrymen and I make this request again and again and I request that you do not be negligent, take care of yourself, and others too.”

Before this, the Prime Minister had in his last Mann Ki Baat episode on May 31 cautioned that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic is a long one as he warned against complacency and reiterated the need for social distancing and wearing masks.

Since then the number of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have surged from 182,143 to more than five lakhs and the death toll has mounted to over 16,000 from 5,164.

According to the Union health ministry data on Sunday,India recorded another biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with more than 19,900 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 528,859.

There were 19,906 Covid-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday morning and 410 patients succumbed to the disease during that time. The death toll is now 16,095.