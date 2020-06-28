Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Have to be even more careful during Unlock phase: PM Modi stresses on Mann ki Baat

Have to be even more careful during Unlock phase: PM Modi stresses on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his last Mann Ki Baat episode on May 31 cautioned that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic is a long one as he warned against complacency and reiterated the need for social distancing and wearing masks.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi urged the people to follow social distancing norms to keep up India’s fight against the coronavirus disease (ANI File Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again stressed on the importance of wearing masks and following social distancing norms to keep up India’s fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during the Unlock period as he addressed his monthly radio programme.

“We have to be more cautious during the Unlock phase than we were in lockdown. Your alertness will protect you from corona,” PM Modi said during the 66th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Follow latest update on coronavirus here

“Always remember that if you do not wear a mask, do not follow the two-yard rule, or do not take other necessary precautions, you are putting yourself as well as others at risk particularly the children and elders of the house,” he said.

“Therefore, I request all the countrymen and I make this request again and again and I request that you do not be negligent, take care of yourself, and others too.”



Before this, the Prime Minister had in his last Mann Ki Baat episode on May 31 cautioned that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic is a long one as he warned against complacency and reiterated the need for social distancing and wearing masks.

Since then the number of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have surged from 182,143 to more than five lakhs and the death toll has mounted to over 16,000 from 5,164.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

According to the Union health ministry data on Sunday,India recorded another biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with more than 19,900 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 528,859.

There were 19,906 Covid-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday morning and 410 patients succumbed to the disease during that time. The death toll is now 16,095.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra man murders children, later kills himself: Police
Jun 28, 2020 13:46 IST
Shah Rukh Khan looks back as he completes 28 years in film industry
Jun 28, 2020 13:44 IST
‘It’s a great service to the nation’: PM Modi urges people to go vocal about local
Jun 28, 2020 13:47 IST
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
Jun 28, 2020 13:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.