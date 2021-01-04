Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Have tremendous experience in vaccines,’ says Bharat Biotech MD amid debate over efficacy data

‘Have tremendous experience in vaccines,’ says Bharat Biotech MD amid debate over efficacy data

The government recently approved emergency authorisation use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and also to indigenously developed Covaxin. Soon, data on Covaxin was sought by experts.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jaipur: A volunteer being vaccinated by a medic during the Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' human trial after it was approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), at Maharaja Agrasen Super Speciality Hospital in Jaipur, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI18-12-2020_000120B) (PTI)

Amid concerns regarding the efficacy data of Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the company’s managing director Krishna Ella said that its vaccine is safe and the company is conducting trials in more than 12 countries apart from India. “We are not a company without experience in vaccines. We have tremendous experience in vaccines,” ANI quoted Ella as saying.

“We are touching 123 countries. We are the only company that has got such extensive experience & extensive publication in review journals,” he also said.

“We are not just conducting clinical trials in India. We have done clinical trials more than 12 countries including the UK. We are doing clinical trials in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh & other countries. We are not just an Indian company, we are truly a global company,” Ella also said.

The government recently approved emergency authorisation use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and also to indigenously developed Covaxin. Soon, data on Covaxin was sought by experts.



Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava had said on Sunday that Covaxin is based on an inactivated whole virus, having potential to target mutated coronavirus strains including the UK variant, and it was a major reason for giving it a conditional nod.

Speaking on the controversy around the vaccine, Ella said, “Now that vaccine is being politicised, I want to state very clearly that none of my family members are associated with any political party.”

“Approval of Covaxin for emergency use is a giant leap for innovation and novel product development in India. It is a proud moment for the nation and a great milestone in India’s scientific capability, a kickstart to the innovation ecosystem in India,” Ella also said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
by Zia Haq | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
by Shishir Gupta
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
by hindustantimes.com
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

latest news

Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Pune police reach out to senior citizens by paying home visits
by Prachi Bari
Woman recreates famous artworks with her dog. They are ‘woofderful’
by Sanya Budhiraja
Shakib included in Bangladesh’s preliminary squad for WI series
by Press Trust of India
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.