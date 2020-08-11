Sections
Home / India News / Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur

Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur

On his return to Jaipur, Sachin Pilot stressed that here should not be any vendetta politics.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:01 IST

By Sachin Saini| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Sachin Pilot, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan interacts with media. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

A day after sealing a peace deal with the Congress party high command, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said he has not demanded any post from the party.

“I have not demanded any post from party but have said that MLAs have raised issues and there should be no vendetta politics against them,” he told reporters at his residence.

He said differences can be ideological, on functioning or thoughts but in politics, there is no space for vendetta. “I had and have good relations with all leaders,” he said.

“I am happy that the party leadership heard our issue be it related to functioning, development, workers participation, self-respect etc. The AICC has constituted a committee, which in a time-bound manner will address the issues,” said Pilot.



On his arrival in Jaipur, he was mobbed by a huge group of supporters who welcomed him by raising slogans in his favour.

Earlier in the day Pilot had said that his rebellion was never “anti-party” but merely a means to articulate the happenings in Rajasthan

On Monday too he had said that he was not after any post, Pilot had said it was the party that allotted a position and could take it back as well.

Pilot had met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi on Monday to end the revolt in the state unit that threatened the survival of the Ashok Gehlot government ahead of an assembly session on August 14.

He put his rebellion in cold storage after the party high command on Monday promised to look into the issues he had him against Gehlot.

He was sacked as deputy chief minister and removed as Congress chief in Rajasthan last month after his differences with Gehlot came to a head.

After Pilot made his peace move on Monday, Gehlot also extended an olive branch on Tuesday saying peace and brotherhood will remain in party.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I feel Covid-19 is a hauua: Satish Shah
Aug 11, 2020 20:06 IST
Two more sero surveys to cover Pune
Aug 11, 2020 20:04 IST
UP Board introduces new system to end students’ info mismatch in HS, inter marksheets
Aug 11, 2020 20:01 IST
UTT postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic
Aug 11, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.