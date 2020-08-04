‘Having friends in Bollywood no crime’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out, rejects rumours in Sushant death case

Maharashtra chief minister’s son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray dismissed rumours linking him to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and called it “dirty politics” born out of “frustration”. Thackeray, in a statement that he tweeted, said that he is not even remotely connected to the case. He added that having friends in Bollywood is not a crime.

In the statement, Thackeray added that he is keeping calm despite the “baseless” allegations being levelled against him and his family. Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party or its leaders, who have alleged that a young minister was at a party a night before Rajput allegedly took his life, said that the BJP has a “stomachache” looking at the “popularity” of the Maharashtra government.

“Those who are pricked by the success and popularity of the Maharashtra government have started dirty politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Unnecessary mud slinging on me and the Thackeray family. This is nothing but dirty politics arisen out of frustration…,” he said in the statement.

Also Read: Anupam Kher says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family deserves to know the truth

He added that he will “never do anything” that will hurt the prestige of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family.

“I am not even remotely connected to the case. I wish to say as the grandson of Hinduruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, that I will never do anything that would hurt the prestige of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and Thackeray family. The people who are levelling baseless allegations should understand this,” Aditya said in the statement he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput when he wanted to start farming, says family’s lawyer

This is the first time that Aaditya has spoken on the raging controversy over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death which has led to several people including high profile politicians accusing the Maharashtra government of aiding in an alleged cover-up of foul play in Sushant’s death.

Senior BJP leader and former Shiv Sainik Narayan Rane had earlier today alleged that the Maharashtra government was trying to “save someone” in the probe.



Sushant Singh death: PIL in Bombay HC seeks transfer of investigation to SIT or CBI

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi, too, had alleged that Uddhav Thackeray was trying to shield the “Bollywood mafia” at the behest of Congress party, a coalition partner in Maharashtra government.