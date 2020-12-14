Sections
Home / India News / HC asks AAP govt to increase testing in districts where Covid-19 infection numbers are high

HC asks AAP govt to increase testing in districts where Covid-19 infection numbers are high

The court also asked the Delhi government whether it was planning a fifth round of sero survey now that the number of infections was coming down in the national capital.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 14:38 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad orally suggested to the Delhi government to find out in which districts of the city the infection numbers were increasing and asked to increase testing in those areas. (Amal KS/HT file photo)

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expects the AAP government to increase the number of Covid-19 tests in those districts of the national capital where the infection numbers are high.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad orally suggested to the Delhi government to find out in which districts of the city the infection numbers were increasing and said “we expect you to increase tests in those areas”.

The suggestion came during the brief hearing of a plea by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increase in the Covid-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results. As the matter could not be heard in detail due to paucity of time, the bench asked the Delhi government, represented by additional standing counsel Satyakam, to file a fresh status report within a week indicating the updated figures of tests carried out, district-wise infection numbers in the city, number of containment zones.

The court also asked the Delhi government whether it was planning a fifth round of sero survey now that the number of infections was coming down in the national capital.

Satyakam said the government was waiting for the figures to stabilise before deciding whether to carry out another sero survey.

The bench, thereafter listed the matter for hearing on December 23.

