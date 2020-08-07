HC defers hearing of PILs related to actor Sushant Singh death to August 21

The Bombay high court (HC) has refused to pass any order or express an opinion in the two public interest litigations (PILs) seeking transfer of a case registered in Patna to Mumbai regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

HC will hear both the PILs on August 21.

Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed the first information report (FIR)

In Patna and the HC bench was informed that a similar petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) that would be heard on August 18.

The court was also informed that the prayer for transferring the probe of Rajput’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the Mumbai Police had been granted following the Bihar government’s recommendation and the central agency had also filed an FIR on Thursday.

A two-member HC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice AS Gadkari, while hearing the PILs filed by advocate Priyanka Tibrewal and a Nagpur-resident, Sameet Thakkar, was informed that both the petitions had similar prayers with regards to the investigation of Rajput’s death.

The court was informed that since the SC was seized of the matter, the PILs seeking transfer of investigation to CBI was not maintainable.

Maharashtra advocate-general (A-G) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted that the SC on July 30 had dismissed a petition seeking the transfer of the investigation from Mumbai Police to CBI.

He also cited an SC order, issued on Wednesday (August 5), where the Maharashtra government was asked to submit a report on the investigation’s progress in the Rajput case by August 18.

In light of these submissions and since the matter was sub-judice, A-G Kumbhakoni requested the bench not to pass any order.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh, who represented the Central government, informed the bench that the Maharashtra government had gone overboard in trying to stall the Bihar Police’s probe into the Rajput case.

He pointed out that during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown restrictions, enforced for over 60 days since end-March, Bihar Police personnel had come to Mumbai to investigate other cases, but they were not quarantined.

However, when Vinay Tiwari, a Bihar-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, came to Mumbai for the probe into the Rajput case on Sunday (August 2), he was immediately put under the 14-day quarantine by the state authorities, Singh said.

“To unearth the truth, Mumbai Police should not create any problem, as the Rajput case has already been transferred to CBI,” he added.