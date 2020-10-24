Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / HC grants Sivasankar protection from arrest

HC grants Sivasankar protection from arrest

The ED alleged the senior IAS officer was aware of the smuggling activities of the main accused in the case, Swapna Suresh, a former United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate employee.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 04:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

This is the first time that both the agencies pointed to Sivasankar’s direct role in the alleged smuggling case. (PTI)

The Kerala high court on Friday refrained the Enforcement Directorate and Customs from arresting chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar till it takes a final decision on his anticipatory bail petition on October 28 in the gold smuggling case, even as the two central agencies opposed his bail plea.

The ED alleged the senior IAS officer was aware of the smuggling activities of the main accused in the case, Swapna Suresh, a former United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate employee. There were also attempts to bail her out after the gold — hidden in a bag camouflaged as a diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate in the state capital — was seized. He also helped the main accused in money laundering, the probe agency said.

The Customs argued that a person served notice under section 108 of the Customs Act — which gives the agency power to summon a person to give evidence and produce documents — cannot move an application for anticipatory bail. It also alleged that Sivasankar pretended to be ill last week and got himself admitted to two hospitals to avoid being grilled by the probe team. This is the first time that both the agencies pointed to Sivasankar’s direct role in the alleged smuggling case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astrazeneca cleared by US regulators to resume vaccine trial
Oct 24, 2020 01:59 IST
Won’t hoist tricolour until J&K flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti
Oct 24, 2020 00:25 IST
Joe Biden pledges free Covid vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected
Oct 24, 2020 02:17 IST
FATF keeps Pakistan off blacklist for now, warns that it can’t take forever
Oct 23, 2020 22:13 IST

latest news

How parties justify fielding candidates with criminal cases
Oct 24, 2020 04:30 IST
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
Oct 24, 2020 04:21 IST
HC grants Sivasankar protection from arrest
Oct 24, 2020 04:10 IST
Navy tests anti-ship missile from corvette
Oct 24, 2020 04:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.