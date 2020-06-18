Sections
Home / Mumbai News / HC orders Mumbai customs to release feeding tubes imported by cancer survivor from US

HC orders Mumbai customs to release feeding tubes imported by cancer survivor from US

Earlier, the petitioner, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, had moved the court and stated in his plea that in December 2016 he was diagnosed with oral cancer and due to remedial surgical operations his intake of food is only possible through a feeding tube.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:17 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Hindustan Times Mumbai

He is compelled to import the feeding tubes from the USA since they are not available in the country.. (HT photo)

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday directed the Customs authorities to hand over the consignment of feeding tubes, which were imported by a petitioner, a cancer survivor, from the United States of America (USA) because of their unavailability in the country, to his lawyers within the next 24 hours.

A two-member division bench of the court, comprising justices SJ Kathawalla and justice NR Borkar, ordered DHL Express (India), a courier company, to forthwith submit a bill of entry to the Customs authorities for the consignment’s clearance and deliver it to the petitioner’s lawyers Crawford Bayley & Co., or their representative, within the next 24 hours.

Earlier, the petitioner, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, had moved the court and stated in his plea that in December 2016 he was diagnosed with oral cancer and due to remedial surgical operations his intake of food is only possible through a feeding tube.

He is compelled to import the feeding tubes from the USA since they are not available in the country.



He informed the court that he had placed a fresh order for four boxes of feeding tubes from the USA, but the assistant commissioner of customs, whose office is located at Air Cargo Complex at Sahar in Andheri, has withheld the consignment “on grounds that are unclear to the petitioner”.

The petitioner’s counsel, advocate Prashant Asher, on Tuesday had pleaded for an urgent order from the court, citing that the cancer survivor has a limited stock of feeding tubes, which would be exhausted in the next few days, prompting the bench to issue a notice to the Customs authorities to explain the difficulty and delay in releasing the consignment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prioritise care work to integrate women working from home into the economy
Jun 18, 2020 20:30 IST
PU’s fashion technology department launches website for students to sell products online
Jun 18, 2020 20:29 IST
Himachal guv asks state varsities to defer fee hike
Jun 18, 2020 20:25 IST
Recovered cops help boost morale of infected colleagues in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Jun 18, 2020 20:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.