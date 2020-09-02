Sections
Home / India News / ‘You should have come sooner’: Delhi HC refuses to stay streaming of Netflix movie ‘Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl

The court said it was of the view that former flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena should also be made a party to the suit and issued notice to her, seeking her response.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 13:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A still from the movie ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ (PTI File Photo )

The Delhi High Court refused to stay the streaming of Netflix movie ‘Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl’ on Wednesday.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher refused to pass an interim injunction order at this stage and stated that the plea should have been filed sooner as the film has already been released. The court has sought responses from Dharma Production and Netflix on the plea and posted the matter for further hearing on September 18.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Centre, argued that the movie has dented the image of the Indian Air Force as it showed that the force is gender biased, which is not correct.

The court was hearing a plea by the ministry of defence that alleged the movie the makers of the film sought the assistance of IAF in making the film on the actual life of an Air Force officer but kept the IAF in dark about the real intent of the movie i.e. to “show them in negative light based on misleading and manipulative facts.”



The court said it was of the view that former flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena should also be made a party to the suit and issued notice to her, seeking her response.

The movie was released on Over The Top (OTT) platform on August 12.

