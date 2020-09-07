Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / HC seeks Centre, Netflix response to Mehul Choksi’s plea on ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ docuseries

HC seeks Centre, Netflix response to Mehul Choksi’s plea on ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ docuseries

The documentary, which was scheduled for release in India on September 2, was promoted by Netflix as: “This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India’s most infamous tycoons”. 

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 11:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Centre and Netflix and sought their stand by September 23 on Choksi’s appeal. (File image)

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and online video streaming platform Netflix on PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi’s appeal against the dismissal of his plea to pre-screen the ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ docuseries.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Centre and Netflix and sought their stand by September 23 on Choksi’s appeal.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for the PNB scam accused, said he was only seeking that the matter be remanded back to the single judge who had dismissed as not maintainable the plea to pre-screen the docuseries.

The single judge had on August 28 denied any relief to Choksi, saying a writ petition for enforcement of a private right was not maintainable.



The high court had said his remedy lies in a civil suit and granted him the liberty to raise the issue in a civil suit.

Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, and his nephew, Nirav Modi, are accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Choksi left the country last year and was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

The documentary, which was scheduled for release in India on September 2, was promoted by Netflix as: “This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India’s most infamous tycoons”. 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut
Sep 07, 2020 11:40 IST
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Sep 07, 2020 10:36 IST
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Sep 07, 2020 10:24 IST
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Sep 07, 2020 11:28 IST

latest news

Bihar junior doctors seek denotification of medical colleges as Covid hospitals
Sep 07, 2020 11:42 IST
Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut
Sep 07, 2020 11:40 IST
Man shuns USD 100,000 job in USA to to start farming in India
Sep 07, 2020 11:33 IST
Grant of citizenship only after CAA rules notified, Centre tells HC
Sep 07, 2020 11:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.