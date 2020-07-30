Sections
Home / India News / HC seeks explanation from jail authorities for failing to take Ramesh Bawa to hospital

HC seeks explanation from jail authorities for failing to take Ramesh Bawa to hospital

Mumbai. The Bombay high court (HC) has sought an explanation from the superintendent of Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai for failing to take Ramesh Bawa, the former managing director...

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:42 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

Mumbai. The Bombay high court (HC) has sought an explanation from the superintendent of Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai for failing to take Ramesh Bawa, the former managing director (MD) and chief executive office (CEO) of IL&FS Financial Services, for urgent medical examination and treatment to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Bawa was arrested by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), a corporate fraud probe agency under the Central government, for abusing his position as the then MD and CEO of the IL&FS group company and granting out-of-turn massive loans to entities, who allegedly had dodgy creditworthiness, and causing loss to the non-bank lender and it’s creditors. He has been booked for committing breach of certain provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

On July 14, a single judge HC bench had directed the superintendent of Taloja Jail to ensure that he was taken to Sir JJ Hospital at the earliest to attend to his heart condition and other ailments.

However, when the matter came up for further hearing on Tuesday, Justice Anuja Prabhudessai was informed by an assistant public prosecutor that Bawa was not taken to Sir JJ Hospital, as it was apprehended that he might come in contact with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients.



Besides, the prosecutor said, no police escort was available to take Bawa to Sir JJ Hospital.

Justice Prabhudessai found the excuses unsustainable.

The judge directed the jail superintendent to comply with the court’s July 14 order in a week and also ordered him to submit a proper explanation for failing to adhere to the earlier directive.

The court will hear the case next on August 11.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Customs dept busts agarbatti smuggling racket from Vietnam that misused FTA
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
National Education Policy to bring new opportunities for students in domain of higher education: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
Improving K-12 education in India, the Shibulal way
Jul 30, 2020 13:34 IST
Polls to two Rajya Sabha seats to be held on August 24, announces Election Commission
Jul 30, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.