HC seeks reply on PIL seeking online nominations for upcoming UP panchayat elections

HC seeks reply on PIL seeking online nominations for upcoming UP panchayat elections

Advocate Bharat Pratap Singh, appearing for the petitioner, contended that panchayat elections in UP will begin from the end of this year or immediately thereafter in early 2021.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 16:27 IST

By Jitendra Sarin | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

File photo: Allahabad High Court. (PTI)

A division bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a counter affidavit in a PIL, seeking necessary changes/amendments in the UP Kshetra Panchayat and Zila Panchayat (Election and Members) Rule 1994 for free and fair elections in the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls.

The bench comprising Justice SK Gupta and Justice Shamim Ahmed passed the order on a PIL filed by Gopal Krishna Pandey.

Advocate Bharat Pratap Singh, appearing for the petitioner, contended that panchayat elections in UP will begin from the end of this year or immediately thereafter in early 2021. He said that because of the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases across the state, it would not be possible to file offline nominations in the panchayat election.

Therefore, through the PIL it has been prayed that the state government may make necessary amendments in the 1994 election rules to permit a candidate to file online nominations for the panchayat polls.



The court has fixed September 22 as next date of hearing in the case.

