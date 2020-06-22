HC stays bail given to principal in Delhi riots case

Sections
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:50 IST

By Richa Banka,

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday stayed the bail granted to a school principal, who has been charged with allegedly conspiring to “precipitate and aggravate riots” in the national capital in February.

A trial court on Saturday granted the bail to Faisal Farooq. It cited CCTV footage and said it did not show his presence at the place where the riots had broken out. It said the charge sheet filed in this case is bereft of material showing his links with other riot accused.

The high court issued a notice to Farooq and posted the hearing in the matter for Tuesday.

The Delhi police challenged the bail saying he was found to be the “kingpin and mastermind” involving an incident during the riots that involved a mob that entered his school and “create havoc” from its terrace. They have claimed that rioters fired bullets, threw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones using an improvised catapult specially installed for the purpose.



Solicitor general Tushar Mehta and additional solicitor general Aman Lekhi, who appeared for the police, told the high court that Farooq is an influential person in the area. They cited investigation and added the rioters in Rajdhani School and outside fired indiscriminately and caused losses to life and limb and property.

The police have also charged 18 others in connection with the violence at the school.

Farooq’s counsel Gaurav Kocchar said though the bail was granted on Saturday, bail bonds and personal surety bonds were to be filled on Monday but the police challenged the order even before the hearing.

