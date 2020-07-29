HD Kumaraswamy’s Rajasthan comment sparks Twitter war with Congress

Karnataka Congress party and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy exchanged barbs on social media a day after the former CM hit out at the national party saying it was synonymous with horse-trading.

The Karnataka Congress’s official Twitter handle attacked Kumaraswamy for his remarks on the Rajasthan crisis saying “Have you become so innocent that you don’ t know the difference between a party’s MLA’s voluntarily joining another party and them being pressurized using constitutional bodies under operation Kamala?”

Operation Kamala refers to an alleged BJP plan under which opposition party MLAs were lured to join the party.

The remarks came a day after Kumaraswamy commenting on the Rajasthan crisis where the Congress has accused the BJP of trying to topple its government, said that his erstwhile partner was the progenitor of horse-trading and it had tried to break the JD(S) in the past.

The Karnataka Congress also went onto attack Kumaraswamy asking “When you formed a coalition with us and sat on the CM’s chair using our support, was Congress’s morals alright? When you don’t have power you have suddenly remembered all of this. When the state is facing difficulties, a party which is both invisible and irrelevant, what moral right do you have to comment on us.”

Kumaraswamy too hit back with a series of ten tweets. Hinting at Siddaramiah, he accused senior leaders of Congress unable to respond directly to him were using the party’s handle to fire at him. Asserting that it was Congress that came to him desperately seeking an alliance, he said he accepted it only to work for the welfare of farmers.

“You have accused me of being invisible and irrelevant. In how many states of the country is Congress visible and relevant? There is only a fine line in the so-called ‘voluntary’ joining of MLAs to Congress and Operation Kamala. Congress sadly has fallen to such a low level. This is the reason for the current pathetic condition of Congress,” he said in one of his tweets.