'Entertained several generations': Politicians, leaders condole Rishi Kapoor's demise

‘Entertained several generations’: Politicians, leaders condole Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kapoor, 67, breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after losing his fight with cancer. Kapoor, 67, breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwakl said Kapoor “entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career”.

“What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul,” Kejriwal tweeted.



Union minister Smriti Irani recalled her last meeting with the actor. “... and that’s how i’ll remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job,” Irani tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.”

Congress MP and senior leader Shashi Tharoor condoled the sad demise of his “senior schoolmate at Mumbai’s CampionSchool”.

“Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in “inter-class dramatics” in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of “Bobby”to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP,” Tharoor posted on Twitter. 

