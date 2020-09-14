‘He has shown decisiveness’: PM congratulates Harivansh on second innings in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Janata Dal (United) MP Harivansh for being elected as the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha for a second term.

“I congratulate him for being elected for a second time,” the PM said adding that Harivansh was an honest journalist and he has great respect for his journalism.

The PM said the members of the House have shown the same respect for Harivansh as is shown by those who know him. PM Modi said the way he runs the House shows that he has earned the respect he commands.

“The House is being run in very difficult circumstances due to corona. But the House is still running and we have a duty to fulfil... I am sure that we will all remain vigilant and maintain all protocols to discharge our responsibility,” the PM said.

Commenting on his conduct of Rajya Sabha, the PM said Harivansh had fulfilled all the expectations. “Last time I had said that I am hopeful that Just as Hari (Lord) belongs to all, Harivansh too will be fair to all sides... We have seen how it is more difficult for umpires than the players to ensure the games are played as per the rules. It is challenging to convince people to play as per the rules and he has shown his decisiveness and won the confidence of those who didn’t know him,” PM Modi said.

“Last year many bills that changed the direction of the country were passed. This House made a new record for being the most productive even when it was an election year. This is a great matter of pride that apart from productivity, positivity also grew in Rajya Sabha,” he said.

The PM also referred to Harivansh’s roots and said he was grounded because of where he came from.

“When you speak to those who are close to Harivansh, we realise why he is so rooted. In his village, the school was held under a neem tree and that is where he studied. A person who sat on the ground understands the ground issues,” the PM said.

He went on to add, “Someone once told me that once he went to high school, it was decided that he will get a pair of shoes, before that he had no shoes. A villager who used to make shoes was asked to make one for him and Harivansh would often go to see the progress. You can take a guess why he was so rooted and grounded.”

The PM also spoke about how Harivansh was influenced by books. “I have also learnt that when he first got a government scholarship, his father had expected he would bring it home but he used that money to buy books. He bought all kinds of biographies and took them home”.

Harivansh has been discharging his duty with honour. He has put forth his views forcefully on a range of issues, the prime minister added.

“He has used his knowledge and experience to serve the country. At all international platforms he has ensured that India’s pride and stature grows,” the PM said.