Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘He is a national leader’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi

‘He is a national leader’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was marching towards Hathras along with his sister and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday when he was stopped by the police citing imposition of Section 144 in the area.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (PTI)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday criticised the Uttar Pradesh police over the manhandling of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi at the Yamuna Expressway. Gandhi was on his way to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old gangrape victim, who died earlier this week.

“Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader. We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support police’s behaviour with him. His collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way it is gangrape of country’s democracy,” Raut was as quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi was marching towards Hathras along with his sister and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday when he was stopped by the police citing imposition of Section 144 in the area. During the scuffle between the Congress supporters and the police, Gandhi could be seen falling in videos.

Later, the Gandhi siblings were then taken away in a police jeep and kept in a guest house for some time. They were then released and escorted back to Delhi by the UP police.

A first information report (FIR) has also been filed against Rahul, Priyanka and other supporters for violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) under which the gathering of more than four people is not allowed as well as the violation of the pandemic act.

The 19-year-old gangrape victim had succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. The incident has triggered a massive outrage across the country. Activists and opposition parties have planned protests across the country, including in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, over the handling of the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST
TMC’s Derek O’Brien, others stopped from going to Hathras victim’s house
Oct 02, 2020 12:48 IST
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
Oct 02, 2020 12:37 IST
At least 500 Covid doctors have lost their lives, says IMA
Oct 02, 2020 12:08 IST

latest news

NASA scrubs SS Kalpana Chawla Cygnus launch to ISS
Oct 02, 2020 13:07 IST
‘Man bludgeons daughter to death, takes body to hospital’: Police
Oct 02, 2020 13:06 IST
Wealthy Covid Refugees Lure Top Art Galleries to Palm Beach
Oct 02, 2020 13:04 IST
A new book nook for Gurugram cops
Oct 02, 2020 13:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.