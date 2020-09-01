Sections
Home / India News / Head constable found dead in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region

Head constable found dead in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region

Police suspect Maoists may have killed Kaneshwar Netam

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 17:49 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

The 32-yeear-old head constable of Chhattisgarh Armed Force went missing from his camp. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 32-year-old head constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force, who went missing from his camp days after he was transferred to Left-wing insurgency-hit Dantewada district on August 28, was found dead on Monday. Police suspect Maoists may have killed Kaneshwar Netam.

“...Netam’s body was found near the jungles of Bodli village on Monday. As per primary investigation, the constable was transferred to Dantewada on August 25 and on August 28, he went missing from his camp,” said Dantewada police superintendent Abhishek Pallava.

“It seems the constable was killed by cadres of Maoists but we are investigating the case from all angles since no Maoist note was recovered from the spot.”

Earlier, suspected Maoists abducted assistant police sub-inspector Nagaiya Kosa on Sunday from Kutru area of Dantewada district and killed him with sharp-edged weapons .



