Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Health minister Harsh Vardhan seeks ban on spitting in public, sale of tobacco products to check coronavirus

Health minister Harsh Vardhan seeks ban on spitting in public, sale of tobacco products to check coronavirus

In a letter to all state health ministers, Vardhan said smokeless tobacco users have a tendency to spit in public places, increasing health risks especially those of spreading contagious diseases like Covid-19, tuberculosis, swine flu, encephalitis and others.

Updated: May 15, 2020 15:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. (Photo @drharshvardhan)

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday appealed to all states and union territories to ban the sale of tobacco products and spitting in public to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The appeal comes after the Rajasthan and Jharkhand governments issued orders in this regard to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

In a letter to all state health ministers, Vardhan said smokeless tobacco users have a tendency to spit in public places, increasing health risks especially those of spreading contagious diseases like Covid-19, tuberculosis, swine flu, encephalitis and others.

“Use of smokeless tobacco also creates an unhygienic environment which further spreads the diseases. Large gatherings at the retail outlets where smokeless tobacco products are sold, also pose the risk of spread of Covid,” PTI quoted him as saying.



In the letter dated May 11, the Union minister underlined that tobacco use is a major threat to public health globally. He also mentioned the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) appeal to the public not to consume and spit smokeless tobacco products in public places.

Chewing tobacco products and areca nut increases production of saliva followed by a very strong urge to spit. Spitting in public places could enhance the spread of the Covid-19, Vardhan said.

“By banning spitting in public places, states and UTs can help in achieving not only Swachh Bharat but also Swasth Bharat (Clean India and Healthy India),” he said.

Vardhan also mentioned the May 1 guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, which stipulate that “spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine as may be prescribed by the state/UT local authority and consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc in public places is not allowed”.

Appreciating the efforts taken by Rajasthan and Jharkhand in this direction, the health minister urged all states to take similar measures and create widespread awareness regarding the harm of spitting in public places.

The Rajasthan government had by an ordinance banned spinning in public places and sale of paan, gutka and tobacco in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Jharkhand too has imposed a complete ban on all types of tobacco products to prevent spitting in public places that could increase the spread of coronavirus infection.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
May 15, 2020 10:43 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 15:39 IST
‘No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed’: UP top court orders
May 15, 2020 16:01 IST
World Bank to fund $1bn for mobile safety nets for Covid-19 hit migrants in India
May 15, 2020 14:01 IST

latest news

Arunachal Pradesh to resume state transport bus service from May 18
May 15, 2020 15:58 IST
Mumbai: Mob attacks patrolling party at Antop Hill, 3 policemen sustain injuries
May 15, 2020 15:57 IST
BWF unlikely to introduce synthetic shuttlecocks next year
May 15, 2020 15:56 IST
Covid-19: Quarter of people dead in England had diabetes
May 15, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.