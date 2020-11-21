Health ministry says COVIN app will ensure last-mile delivery

The COVIN app will digitally track stocks of vaccines and help stakeholders access data on availability, procurement and also keep track of beneficiaries who have been chosen/will receive the vaccine. (REUTERS)

The Centre will shortly roll out the COVIN app which will be used to ensure last mile vaccine delivery as several drugmakers report the effectiveness of their vaccine candidates.

The COVIN app will digitally track stocks of vaccines and help stakeholders access data on availability, procurement and also keep track of beneficiaries who have been chosen/will receive the vaccine.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the COVIN app will be a faster, better and fully repurposed version of the eVIN system which was earlier used during the Universal Immunisation Programme.

While addressing the National Council of Confederation of Indian Industries, the Union Minister said, “The entire eVIN platform is being repurposed as COVIN Network. All movement of stock can be digitally tracked and those receiving vaccines can also be traced after two to three weeks if the vaccine requires two shots. This will ensure last mile vaccine delivery.”

Prime minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Friday with NITI Aayog member VK Paul, foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla, principal secretary to the prime minister Dr PK Misra and several other senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the health ministry to review the country’s preparation ahead of a vaccine rollout.

After the meeting he tweeted, “Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed.”

He further said, “Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.”

India is in talks with several drugmakers and has also signed deals with pharmaceutical companies in order to provide vaccines to every Indian.

India has recorded more than nine million Covid-19 cases and over 1,30,000 people have died due to the disease.