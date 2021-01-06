Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet

Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet

The department of animal husbandry on January 4, 2021, had notified detection of Avian Influenza (H5N8) in samples of dead ducks from Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala. A similar report of bird flu has also been received from poultry samples from Panchkula district of Haryana.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:39 IST

By Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health workers in protective suits cull ducks after the H5N8 bird flu strain was detected in Karuvatta of Alappuzha district 90 km from Kochi on Wednesday. (AFP PHOTO.)

The Union ministry of health and family welfare has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to bird flu affected Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala, and Panchkula district, Haryana, as a precautionary measure even though no human case of the disease has been reported from anywhere in the country.

A high level team comprising Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Joint Secretary and Covid-19 nodal officer, ministry of food processing industries, has been deployed to Kerala on Wednesday, to oversee the implementation of bird flu containment operations and guide state health departments in mounting appropriate public health interventions to control the situation. In addition, this high level team will also review the Covid-19 situation in the states.

The department of animal husbandry on January 4, 2021, had notified detection of Avian Influenza (H5N8) in samples of dead ducks from Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala. A similar report of bird flu has also been received from poultry samples from Panchkula district of Haryana, following which the health ministry called a meeting of experts to monitor the situation.

The first set of high level team was sent to the affected states on January 4.



“The two multi-disciplinary teams comprising experts from the National Center for Disease Control, National Institute of Virology, PGIMER, Chandigarh, Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi, and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, have been deployed to the affected districts by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on January 4, 2021 to assist the state health departments in implementing the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s Avian Influenza containment plan,” the health ministry statement said.

Similar reports of the disease have also been reported from Jhalawar, Rajasthan and Bhind, Madhya Pradesh involving crows and migratory birds. The Department of Animal Husbandry as per laid down protocol has issued alerts to further intensify surveillance to detect any case in poultry birds.

“So far, no human case of Avian Influenza has been reported. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare continues to keep a strict watch over the evolving scenario,” the statement further read.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
by Shishir Gupta
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
by Chetan Chauhan
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Gold in desi cow milk, earthquakes due to slaughter in syllabus for national cow exam
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer

latest news

Delhi govt asks schools to submit innovations done by teachers for ensuring education in COVID times
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
UK police to get stricter with fines for Covid-19 lockdown breaches
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed for fourth day
by HT Correspondent
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.