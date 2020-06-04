Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days

The Union ministry of health will be shut for two days to disinfect the premises after around a dozen people tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Nirman Bhawan.

Nirman Bhawan, which houses the ministry of health, ministry of power, and ministry of urban affairs, among others, will be disinfected on June 6 and 7.

“Many cases are being reported and we don’t know where these cases are coming from. A lot of people are at risk; we heard a driver was infected and since carpooling is happening these days, the other four people sitting in the car also contracted the infection. That’s probably why it was thought to disinfect the building,” said an official, who did not wish to be identified.

It is unlikely that the ministry’s health briefings are going to get affected.

The ministry also issued preventive guidelines among its staff for strict compliance that includes wearing of masks, entry of only asymptomatic people inside the premises, no loitering of employees in corridors, staggered work hours, and strictly avoiding group lunches.

“… to say that the number of Covid positive cases is going up steadily and many officers of the ministry have been tested Covid-19 positive. It has been noticed that at times social distancing is not being maintained in office premises. Hence, all official/staff are advised to take the precautionary measures strictly in order to contain spread of Covid-19,” said the office memo.

While people with flu-like illness have been prohibited from entering the office building, those who had given their samples for Covid-19 testing are supposed to inform the administration and not report to work till the result is out.

Stairs should be used as far as possible, and not more than four people should take the lift at a time. “..inside the lift persons should be facing the walls of the lift and not facing each other,” the directive says.

Common areas such as handrails, lift, doorknobs, stairs, washrooms etc. are being sanitized thrice a day.

“As much as possible all employees should avoid using other employees’ phones, desks, offices, or other work tools and equipment. Clean and disinfect them before and after use.”

Spitting has also been strictly prohibited within the office premises, and strict action will be taken against those found flouting the norms.

Another point that finds mention is that all employees should strictly avoid spreading of rumors.