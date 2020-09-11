Health ministry to document data on post-Covid complications among recovered patients: Report

On Friday, around 354,2663 people recovered from Covid-19 in India. (File photo for representation)

The Union health ministry has initiated an exercise to document data on complication being faced by the recovered Covid patients, a news report said on Friday.

To obtain data, the NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) will likely carry out a survey by conducting telephonic conversations with the recovered patients in India using existing database, PTI reported.

The ministry has already drafted a format for gathering the information on post-Covid-19 complications, the report said citing sources.

Around 354,2663 people recovered from Covid-19 in India. According to the ministry of health and family welfare, 60 per cent of the daily recoveries where reported from 5 states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh contributed the most daily recoveries as both logged over 14,000 and 10,000 recoveries respectively.