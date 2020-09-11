Health ministry to document data on post-Covid complications among recovered patients: Report
The Union health ministry has initiated an exercise to document data on complication being faced by the recovered Covid patients, according to reports.
To obtain data, the NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) will likely carry out a survey by conducting telephonic conversations with the recovered patients in India using existing database, PTI reported.
The ministry has already drafted a format for gathering the information on post-Covid-19 complications, the report said citing sources.
Around 354,2663 people recovered from Covid-19 in India. According to the ministry of health and family welfare, 60 per cent of the daily recoveries where reported from 5 states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh contributed the most daily recoveries as both logged over 14,000 and 10,000 recoveries respectively.