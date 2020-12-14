Sections
Health of former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee improves

Health of former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee improves

Bhattacharjee was rushed to the hospital on December 9 with symptoms of breathlessness

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata Hindustan Times

Bhattacharjee’s blood pressure and pulse are stable. He is likely to be released soon. (REUTERS FILE)

The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee,76, has improved, doctors attending on the veteran CPI(M) leader at a well-known private hospital in south Kolkata said on Monday afternoon. He is likely to be released soon.

“He is on intermittent non-invasive ventilator. He is conscious, alert and communicating verbally,” said a medical bulleting issued by Dr Koushik Chakraborty and Dr Soutik Panda.

Bhattacharjee has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for more than a decade.

Bhattacharjee had some soft diet orally, although supplementary calorie and nutrition are being given through ryles tube. The bulletin said the catheter was removed.



Bhattacharjee’s blood pressure and pulse are stable and his urine output is satisfactory. “He slept well last night,” the bulletin said.

Bhattacharjee was rushed to the hospital on December 9 with symptoms of breathlessness. He was first admitted in the emergency ward and later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

A four-member panel of doctors has been formed for his treatment. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern about Bhattacharya’s health and rushed to the hospital last Wednesday.

In September last year, the CPI(M) leader was admitted at the same hospital after he complained of an acute breathing problem. His blood pressure was found to be quite low and his oxygen concentration had deteriorated. Bhattacharjee recovered in a few days.

