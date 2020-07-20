Sections
Home / India News / Health workers getting infected is cause for concern, says Kerala Health Minister

Health workers getting infected is cause for concern, says Kerala Health Minister

Among those infected are 15 health workers and four policemen, said state health minister K K Shailaja adding it was a big concern that frontline workers are getting infected in large numbers. She asked health officials to take immediate measures to avoid infection of frontline workers.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

The state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which is under lockdown for more than two weeks, bore the maximum brunt with 182 fresh cases. (AP PHOTO.)

Kerala reported 794 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the total number of patients to 13,274 even as local transmission continues unabated in the state. The state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which is under lockdown for more than two weeks, bore the maximum brunt with 182 fresh cases. With one more death, the toll has gone up to 45 in the state.

Among those infected are 15 health workers and four policemen, said state health minister K K Shailaja adding it was a big concern that frontline workers are getting infected in large numbers. She asked health officials to take immediate measures to avoid infection of frontline workers.

Capital city Thiruvananthapuram and many parts of the district are under lockdown for the last two weeks and it will continue till July 28. Similarly triple lockdown is in force in coastal areas of the district after a massive spurt in Covid-19 cases. Despite strict measures numbers are going up steadily and community transmission has already been reported in two fishing hamlets of the district.

Of the 13,724 cases, active cases are 7,611 and recovered patients amount to 5,618. Among the active cases worst-hit Thiruvananthapuram district has the highest number of 2,006 cases. Earlier, imported cases were higher but slowly local cases came up in large numbers giving enough hint of a secondary transmission in the state.



“The recent surge was expected. We have special Covid-19 hospitals in each of the districts. We will increase their numbers and beds as cases go up. Besides this we have 28 first line treatment centres also,” she said adding the state is ready to face the situation. The state’s second plasma bank will come up in Wayanad in north Kerala. The first plasma bank was opened in Malappuram district last week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Health workers getting infected is cause for concern, says Kerala Health Minister
Jul 20, 2020 21:27 IST
3 months after wife’s death, man among 4 booked for murder in Amritsar
Jul 20, 2020 21:24 IST
Amid surge in Covid cases, minister rules out Bengaluru lockdown extension
Jul 20, 2020 21:23 IST
Asymptomatic Covid positive woman ‘escapes’ home quarantine to fly to hubby in UAE; Hinjewadi cops probe case for FIR
Jul 20, 2020 21:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.