Home / India News / Hearing and speech impaired woman in MP gang raped by four minors

Hearing and speech impaired woman in MP gang raped by four minors

All four accused belong to the same village as the survivor and were arrested on Monday.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 17:53 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Two of the accused are studying in school while two are droputs. (AP)

A 20-year-old hearing and speech impaired woman in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly gang raped on Sunday by four minors, one of whom is just 11 years old, police said Monday.

The victim from a village under Gaurihar police station went out of the village to answer the call of nature on Sunday evening when the accused who belong to the same village gang raped her in an agriculture field. They kept her captive for two hours before fleeing the spot, according to police.

When she did not return home, her family members started searching for her at night and found her near a pond in an injured condition. She conveyed to her parents about the ordeal she underwent after which the family went to the police station at night to lodge the first information report (FIR).

Gaurihar police station in charge Sarita Burman said, “All the four accused are minor boys and they are from the same village and the same caste the girl belongs to. One of the accused is 11-year-old, two of them 13-year-old and the fourth 14-year-old. The FIR was lodged for the gang rape. All the accused were arrested on Monday.”



She said, “The accused have confessed committing the crime. They said they committed the crime in a spur of moment. We are going to produce the accused before a juvenile justice board at the district headquarters.”

According to police, two of the accused are studying while two others are school dropouts.

