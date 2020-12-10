Hearing in Bombay High Court today for quashing of FIR in Anvay Naik case

The Bombay High Court on December 10 will hear the pleas filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and other accused seeking to quash the FIR filed against them in interior designer Anvay Naik suicide case.

The journalist and other accused had sought a direction from the high court for staying the investigation into the case and quashing of the FIR against them. The accused trio has been charged under IPC sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 109 (punishment for abetment) and 34 (common intention).

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that he had ordered a fresh probe in the case -- closed by the police earlier -- following a complaint by Adnya Naik, Anvay Naik’s daughter.

Goswami and the two others were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused. However, they got bail from the Supreme Court on November 11.

The police on December 4 filed the charge sheet before a court in Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district, where the case for alleged abetment of suicide of Naik and his mother has been registered. The charge sheet claims that the accused did not heed interior designer Anvay Naik’s threat to end his life if his dues were not paid.

Later, Goswami moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the Alibaug court not to take cognizance of the charge sheet.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had questioned the Shiv-Sena-NCP-Congress government’s decision to file a charge sheet despite the Supreme Court’s observations while granting bail to Goswami and others.“Isn’t this a mockery of Supreme Court’s judgment? Are they again trying to suppress personal liberty?” Fadnavis had asked.