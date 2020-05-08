‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident

Rescue operation going on between Jalna and Aurangabad in Maharashtra. (ANI Photo)

Sixteen migrant labourers were crushed to death early on Friday by a goods train in Maharashtra after they fell asleep on the tracks. The home-bound exhausted lot of workers were run over between Jalna and Aurangabad.

The incident happened around 5.30 am when the migrants, who were on their way back to their homes fell asleep on the railway tracks.

Many political leaders have expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

“The incident in Aurangabad has dealt such a violent stroke to the heart that it cannot be expressed in words. My heart is full of sorrow. I have spoke to railways minister Pyush Goyal an demanded a probe into the incident,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Twitter. According to railways ministry, most of the labourers belonged to Umariya and Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh.

“The Rail accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district is extremely tragic and unfortunate. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“I heard the news about 15 labourers from Madhya Pradesh crushed to death. It’s sad that these labourers are dying from roads to railway tracks. Governments have to think where the fault lies,” Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal too expressed grief over the death of migrant workers. Taking to Twitter, he prayed for peace of the departed souls.

“Relief work is going on, and orders for inquiries have been given. I pray to God for the peace of departed souls,” he said.

BJP chief JP Nadda said he has asked workers of his party to join rescue operation.

“I am pained beyond words to learn about the tragic train accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. I have asked our karyakartas to join the rescue operation and provide full support to the administration along with adherence to all health protocols,” Nadda tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed anguish and spoke to Goyal. He also said that all possible assistance required is being provided.

The mishap occurred early today in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.