Heat wave grips parts of country, Maharashtra’s Sonegaon hottest location in India: 10 points

Parts of North India, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will continue to reel under the effect of a heat wave with no respite likely in days to comes, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Sunday afternoon.

According to the IMD, heat wave conditions were observed over parts of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat on Sunday.

Here are the top developments:

1. Maharashtra’s Sonegaon in Nagpur recorded the maximum temperature in India on Sunday at 46.2°C. Nagpur was the hottest location in the state and the second-hottest in India on Saturday.

2. Highest maximum temperature of 46.7°C was reported in Pilani (East Rajasthan) on Saturday.

3. The IMD has issued a “red” warning for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days.

4. An orange warning for heat wave has been issued for east Uttar Pradesh, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre.

5. As per the IMD, the national capital witnessed the maximum temperature of 46°C on Sunday. The heat wave conditions are likely to continue in Delhi for the following two days.

6. The temperature may take a slight dip later next week with a possibility of rain and thunderstorm around Friday (May 29) in the national capital, the weather department predicts.

7. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 46°C until May 26. Some respite may be expected over the weekend.

8. “Till May 27, there will be no respite. The maximum temperature can go up to 46- 47 degree Celsius in the Capital because of dry, hot winds blowing. From May 28 night, a western disturbance will affect us which may cause dust storm or thunderstorms. Low level easterly winds may also bring some relief after May 28,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, Delhi.

9. According to the weather department, heat wave conditions are likely in parts of northwest, central and peninsular India in next four to five days.

10. The weather department’s colour-coded warnings – green, yellow, orange and red - are based on the intensity of the weather system.

According to the IMD, heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more for plains, 37°C or more for coastal stations and at least 30°C or more for hilly regions.

Heat wave is declared based on:

Departure from normal temperature

• Heat wave: Departure from normal is 4.5°C to 6.4°C

• Severe heat wave: Departure from normal is >6.4°C

Based on actual maximum temperature (for plains only)

• Heat wave: When actual maximum temperature ≥ 45°C

• Severe heat wave: When actual maximum temperature ≥47°C

To declare heat wave, the above criteria should be met at least in 2 stations in a meteorological sub-division for at least two consecutive days, the IMD states.