Heavy downpour adds to Kerala’s Covid-19 woes

Heavy rains that pounded many parts of Kerala have put an additional burden on pandemic-scary people and overworked health workers even as the state reported 1,298 new virus cases and three deaths on Thursday.

Red alert has been declared in three districts, Kozhikkode, Wayanad and Idukki, and orange alert in five other districts. At least five persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the state. North Kerala bore the maximum brunt as many rivers are in spate after heavy downpour. State irrigation department said shutters of some dams including Idukki will be opened if the wet condition continued. The state had witnessed fast floods and landslides in last two years.

The Met office said a low pressure was brewing in the Bay of Bengal and it is expected to gain speed by Saturday triggering heavy rains till Sunday. The National Disaster Response Force has rushed six teams to Wayanad and Idukki. In hilly area many families were shifted fearing landslides and health authorities said Covid-19 protocol will be in force in all relief camps. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked people to be more vigilant in view of twin threats of inclement weather and pandemic situation.

Meanwhile the state has reported 1,298 new cases and three deaths on Thursday, said the office of the health minister K K Shailaja. Out of 30,448 total cases recovered are 18,337 and active cases 11,983. With three more casualties death toll went up to 99. Cases spiked in the state in last three weeks and at least 80 per cent of new cases are locally-transmitted. There are 511 hotspots in the state now.