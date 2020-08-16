Heavy rain floods parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, rivers burst banks

Heavy rain in Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh since Friday has left many villages marooned with overflowing streams and rivulets while several colonies in the urban areas witnessing heavy water logging on Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s bulletin on Sunday afternoon said the heavy rain was the result of a low pressure area over north coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of northwest Bay of Bengal and Gangetic West Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 9.5 km above mean sea level.

“It is very likely to move west-north westwards and weaken gradually during the next 48 hours. A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal around August 19,” the bulletin said.

Two major rivers Krishna and Godavari, along with their tributaries, have been in spate forcing the irrigation department authorities open sluice gates of some dams and barrages to discharge water, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas.

In Telangana’s Warangal town, several colonies had been submerged due to heavy rain since Friday night. The district received heavy rainfall ranging from 10 cm to 27 cm during this period.

Following an SOS message from the Warangal (urban) administration, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sent three disaster response force teams to Warangal on Sunday along with boats and other equipment to rescue people caught in the flood water and shift them to safer areas.

“We shall take part in the rescue operations along with Warangal (Urban) district machinery,” Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management director Viswajit Kampani said.

A statement from the chief minister’s office said the government had established two control rooms in Hyderabad to monitor the situation and also pressed two helicopters into service for rescue and relief operations.

The Godavari river has been in full spate inundating several villages all along its course. At the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana, the authorities issued a second level warning as the water level in the river reached 52.50 feet at 1 pm on Sunday. “The water level continues to rise,” the statement from the CMO said.

Taliperu and Kinnerasani rivers, the tributaries of Godavari, are also overflowing, forcing the authorities to open the reservoir gates to discharge excess water. The CMO said due to the continuous rains, several streams and rivulets were in full spate across the state. In several districts, breaches to bunds of many water bodies were reported.

Similarly, drainage canals were overflowing and water-logging continued on the roads in urban areas at many places. “Under the current conditions, there is a severe threat of inundation due to overflowing tanks and streams especially in the erstwhile districts of Warangal and Karimnagar where very heavy rain was reported,” he added.

In Mulugu district of Telangana, hundreds of people were evacuated from villages on the banks of river Godavari. Heavy flood water inflow was reported at Sammakka barrage in Tupakulagudem of Mulugu district.

In the Krishna basin too, massive inflows were reported with Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar receiving flood water from upper regions. Inflow to Nagarjuna Sagar Project increased to 42,378 cusecs. The water level in the project touched 566.7 feet as against the full reservoir level of 590 feet.

Considering the forecast of more rains for a few more days the disaster management department has advised people not to venture out except in emergencies.

In Hyderabad too the GHMC authorities have advised people to vacate dilapidated residential buildings because of heavy rain.

The water level in Godavari at Kunavaram and Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district has also been rising alarmingly with every passing hour. At Dowleshwaram in East Godavari, the authorities opened the gates of the barrage and to discharge 14.63 lakh cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water into the sea. The exercise left several island villages in teh Konaseema area submerged.

The Andhra Pradesh government has put its state and national disaster response force teams on high alert. “We are keenly monitoring the situation in 27 flood-prone blocks in East Godavari district,” an official statement said.