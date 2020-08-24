Heavy rain lashes Bihar, flood situation remains grim

Heavy showers at a few places in the already flooded North Bihar districts are set to complicate the sufferings of marooned people with rivers originating from Nepal likely to swell further and pose threat to their safety embankments.

As monsoon became active again in Bihar, Sursand, a township of Sitamahri that borders Nepal, received 189.50 mm rain by Monday afternoon. Very heavy rain also lashed Madhwapur in Madhubani, while moderate to heavy rain occurred at many places in north-central parts of Bihar during the past 24 hours, said officials at Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday.

The embankment of Gandak caved in at many places in Gopalganj and East Champaran on July 24 following heavy discharge from Nepal via Valmikinagar barrage and about 200 mm rain in its catchment areas of the two districts.

A Met department official, Shatrughan Kumar Mandal, said, “A monsoon trough crossing Jharkhand and West Bengal is shifting towards the Bay of Bengal. Besides, a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify. Under the influence, south districts of Bihar are likely to experience enhanced rain activity for next two days.”

According to the water resources department (WRD) release, many rivers including Ganga and Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati and Kosi continued to flow above the danger level (DL) at various points along their course, thus exerting tremendous pressure on their embankments at different locations. “Our engineers are maintaining round the clock vigil to carry out flood protection work and avert the disaster,” said a senior officer of WRD.

The increase in flow of water in Gandak and Sone from Valmikinagar and Indrapuri barrages respectively has posed threat of fresh flooding in areas of Gopalganj, Saran, East Champaran and Bhojpur districts. As the embankments on Gandak could not be repaired and the river flowing above the danger limit at Dumariaghat, the floodwater from the river has engulfed dozens of new villages on Monday. The discharge from Indrapuri barrage in Sone has crossed 1.27 lakh cusec on Monday again.

Flood situation in the state remains grim as majority of rivers including Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Khiroi and Ghaghra continue flowing above the danger limit in Gopalganj, Sitamahri, Muzaffapur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Khagaria and Siwan. The Ganga was flowing about 18cm above the normal level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, 35cm at Hatidah and 36cm above the danger limit at Kahalgaon. The current spell of floods has so far affected a population of more than 83.62 lakh of 1333 panchayats of 130 blocks of 16 districts.