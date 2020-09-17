Sections
Heavy rain likely in south, central and parts of east India

The western end of the monsoon trough is likely to remain close to foothills of the Himalayas during the next five days

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 08:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting company, has said the low-pressure area could intensify into a depression. (Representational Photo/HT)

A low-pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal. Winds along the west coast are likely to be strengthened leading to widespread very heavy rainfall over Odisha, coastal and southern interior Karnataka, Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar region on September 19 and 20, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The monsoon trough—the line of low pressure—is lying to the north of its normal position—from Ganganagar in Rajasthan to the Bay of Bengal.

The western end of the monsoon trough is likely to remain close to foothills of the Himalayas during the next five days and the eastern end is likely to shift southwards from September 19 onwards.

An east-west shear zone, which refers to a zone of change in wind direction and velocity, runs along peninsular India. The weather condition is likely to persist during the next two days.



Widespread and heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh (AP), Telangana, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal and north interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during the next three days due to these favourable conditions.

IMD has also warned of moderate thunderstorm with lightning over Madhya Pradesh (MP), Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Odisha, Telangana, Gujarat, south-east Uttar Pradesh (UP), southern Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting company, has said the low-pressure area could intensify into a depression.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over central and parts of eastern India ending the monsoon season on an extremely wet note, the company said in an update on Wednesday.

