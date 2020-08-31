Heavy rain likely to lash parts of Chhattisgarh again from Monday

Chhattisgarh witnessed incessant rainfall since August 20 in several parts, leading to a flood-like situation in some areas of Bastar division and plains of the state. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

After brief relief of two days, heavy rainfall is likely to batter several parts of Chhattisgarh on Monday starting from Bastar division.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday issued directives to all district collectors and superintendent of police (SPs) to remain alert and ensure every help to rain-affected people.

“There is break in rains in Chhattisgarh since Saturday but isolated rainfall has been recorded in some parts of the state. The low-pressure system will again develop on Monday, subsequently; heavy rainfall will start from Bastar and reach the northern part of the state,” meteorologist HP Chandra from Raipur MeT centre told Hindustan Times.

Chhattisgarh witnessed incessant rainfall since August 20 in several parts, leading to a flood-like situation in some areas of Bastar division and plains of the state.

Also read: Why is it flooding in Central India?

Collectors were instructed to deploy a joint team of staff of revenue department, district panchayat, janpad panchayat and forest department to provide relief to the affected people, the official said. As per the government estimate, nearly 12,000 houses across various districts were partially or completely damaged due to the incessant rainfall and thousands of people were moved to relief camps.

“One died due to rainfall in Bijapur district,” an official said.

In Janjgir-Champa district, around 4,000 houses were damaged due to rainfall and flood, 2,091 affected people have been moved to 45 relief camps, he said. Similarly, in Raigarh district, 27 villages in Baramkela and Pusaur areas were affected due to the floods, wherein 2,389 people were moved to 21 relief camps.

In Balodabazar district, 26 villages bore the brunt of the flood and 1,393 people were moved to 24 relief camps there.