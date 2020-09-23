Heavy rain warning for Uttar Pradesh, northeastern states

The eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP) are likely to record heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The country has recorded 7.7% excess rainfall since June 1.

However, a country-wide break-up shows that there is a 16.1% deficiency over north-west India; 1.8%, 15.5% and 30% excess over eastern and north-east India; central India; and peninsular India, respectively.

In September, the southern peninsula has recorded 80% excess rainfall.

Rainfall recorded in the 19% excess and 19% deficiency is considered in the normal range for a monsoon.

Rainfall in UP in the next two days is expected to reduce the rain deficiency over north-west India. Western UP has reported a 37% rain deficiency during this monsoon season.

The low-pressure area, which had developed over the north-west Bay of Bengal on September 20, is lying over northern Chhattisgarh with an associated cyclonic circulation. It is likely to move west-north-westwards during the next two days and later north-eastwards towards UP, IMD had said in its bulletin on Monday night.

The monsoon trough, which is an area of low-pressure, is lying south of its normal position. A trough is running from southern Maharashtra to sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Under the influence of these systems, the IMD is expecting widespread and heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa and western UP on Wednesday. A similar forecast has been made for eastern UP on Wednesday and Thursday and over Bihar from Wednesday to Friday.

Extremely heavy rainfall, measuring over 20 centimetres (cm), is likely to occur over eastern UP on Wednesday following which it is likely to shift to the north-eastern region.

Widespread rainfall with isolated cases of extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya until Thursday due to the convergence of strong moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal at a lower troposphere, the IMD has predicted.