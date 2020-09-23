Heavy rain, water logging disrupts Mumbai’s public transport

Tuesday night’s torrential rain led to water logging on Mumbai’s roads and railway tracks. Public transport in the city continued to remain disrupted on Wednesday morning.

Local train services on the central and harbour railways are currently suspended.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has diverted its buses through more than 88 routes in the city.

Train services on the central railway are suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane on the mainline and CSMT and Vashi railway stations on the harbour railway.

Train services on the Western Railway are suspended between Churchgate and Bandra railway stations.

Local train services are now being operated between Bandra and Dahanu Road railway stations.

Outstation train services are also affected due to the rainfall. Few outstation trains coming towards the city are being cancelled. The Rajdhani Express from New Delhi has been terminated at Andheri railway station, instead of Mumbai Central railway station. Other trains are being terminated at Thane and Kalyan railway stations.

“Due to heavy rain and water logging, one outstation train, Manmad-Mumbai-Manmad special, is cancelled; four trains are rescheduled—Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Guwahati special, Mumbai- Bhubaneswar special, CSMT- Bengaluru special and CSMT-Lucknow special,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, central railway.

BEST on Wednesday morning diverted its buses due to water logging.

Bus services are being diverted on the Hindmata flyover, Gandhi Market, Sion Road, Malad subway, Shashtri Nagar, Bandra Talkies Wadala Bridge,Milan subway, and Andheri Market subway.