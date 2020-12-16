Heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry; spell to last till Dec 22: IMD

Sections
North India, meanwhile, is under the grip of a cold wave and dense fog has engulfed many states. The IMD has said that ‘severe cold wave’ conditions are likely to develop over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 08:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Some places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will also witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning. (AFP File Photo)

The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala will experience heavy rainfall for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its weather forecast.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. These places will also witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning.

The situation will continue till December 22, the IMD said. Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam can also experience rain during this period, it further said.

The weather is likely to be dry in remaining parts of the country, the weather department said in its forecast.



North India, meanwhile, is under the grip of a cold wave and dense fog has engulfed many states. National capital Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season - 4.1 degrees Celsium - on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Delhi’s minimum temperature stood at 5.9 degree Celsius (at 6.30 am).

The IMD has said that ‘cold day’ conditions are likely to persist in pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh for next two days. Some of these areas may experience ‘severe cold wave’ on Friday and Saturday.

In Himachal Pradesh, Keylong and Kalpa recorded sub-zero temperatures despite dry weather in the state.

In the Kashmir Valley, night temperatures dipped below the freezing point owing to a clear sky, with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg shivering at minus 10.2 degrees Celsius.

All weather stations in the Valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures several degrees below the normal for this part of the season, IMD officials said.

Churu was the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum of 5.2 degrees Celsius followed by Pilani where the night temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius.

