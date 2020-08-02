Sections
Home / India News / Heavy rainfall expected tomorrow in several districts of Kerala: IMD

Heavy rainfall expected tomorrow in several districts of Kerala: IMD

On Saturday, IMD had predicted an increase in rainfall intensity over the Konkan region including parts of Maharashtra during the next four-five days.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:01 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Thiruvananthapuram

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for several districts in Kerala (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for several districts in Kerala, saying that very heavy rainfall is expected tomorrow in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts.

“Orange alert issued for tomorrow in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts with the prediction of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall,” said IMD, Kerala.

On Saturday, IMD had predicted an increase in rainfall intensity over the Konkan region including parts of Maharashtra during the next four-five days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Taapsee shares glimpse of cake cutting ceremony, reveals her birthday wish
Aug 02, 2020 19:40 IST
Swara defends Sushant’s therapist for breaking client confidentality
Aug 02, 2020 19:40 IST
Gang that robbed people after offering lift busted by Patiala police
Aug 02, 2020 19:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi, others wish Amit Shah speedy recovery after he tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 02, 2020 19:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.