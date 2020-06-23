Heavy rainfall to lash Kerala, IMD issues orange alert for several districts

File photo: A man holding an umbrella watches fishermen at work on the Arabian sea coast during monsoon rains in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘orange alert’ for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala on June 26 in the wake of heavy rainfall amid the monsoon season.

An ‘orange alert’ has also been sounded for Wayanad and Kozhikode districts on June 27. IMD’s orange alert stands for “be prepared” for rough weather.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted monsoon to hit the national capital in the next 48 hours.

The southwest monsoon further advanced in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the MeT department said on Tuesday, adding that conditions are also becoming favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan in the next 48 hours.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over remaining parts of the western Himalayan region and the plains of north-west India during 24th-25th June,” it said.

On Monday, the IMD had warned of the formation of a cyclonic circulation over north interior Odisha and neighbourhood regions. The IMD added that the cyclonic circulation is very likely to move northwestwards during next 3 days.

“Due to these features, conditions are likely for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of MP, UP and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and into entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chand. And Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Gujarat, MP and UP and some parts of Rajasthan during subs. 48 hours,” the IMD had tweeted predicting “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall” with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over south peninsular India during next four to five days.