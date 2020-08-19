Heavy rains expected over NW and central India for next 2 to 3 days

A boy tries to ride his bicycle on a submerged road. Extremely heavy rain is also likely to occur over south-west Odisha on Wednesday; Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Thursday and Gujarat on Saturday. (Uday Deolekar/HT Photo)

New Delhi: Widespread and heavy rains are expected over different parts of north-west India and the Western Himalayan region until Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities said on Wednesday.

The monsoon trough is active and lies south of its normal position (from Ganganagar to the Bay of Bengal). It is very likely to be active and near-normal/south of its normal position during the next three-four days, IMD said in its morning bulletin on Wednesday.

Delhi received light to moderate category rain, measuring between 2.5 and 35.5 millimetres (mm), with some heavy spells on Wednesday early morning.

Two cyclonic circulations lie over north-east Madhya Pradesh (MP) and southern Gujarat region. There is a convergence of strong moist south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over plains of north-west India and central India at lower levels and likely to continue during the next three-four days. A low-pressure area has formed over the north Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move westwards during the next three-four days.

Due to these favourable conditions, widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy spells is very likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, MP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Vidarbha during the next four-five days.

Extremely heavy rain is also likely to occur over south-west Odisha on Wednesday; Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Thursday and Gujarat on Saturday.

“A low-pressure area has formed and the monsoon trough is also near its normal position. A lot of rain is expected over central and north-west India because of these two conditions,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

Fairly widespread and heavy rain is likely over north-west India, including the Western Himalayan region until Thursday. Very heavy rain is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh on Wednesday and Uttarakhand and Punjab on Thursday; western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday; eastern Rajasthan from Thursday until Saturday; and very heavy rain is likely also over northeastern states, except for Arunachal Pradesh, during the next three-four days, the IMD said.