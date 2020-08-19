Sections
Home / India News / Heavy rains expected over NW and central India for next 2 to 3 days

Heavy rains expected over NW and central India for next 2 to 3 days

Fairly widespread and heavy rain is likely over north-west India, including the Western Himalayan region until Thursday

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:55 IST

By Jayashree Nandi,

A boy tries to ride his bicycle on a submerged road. Extremely heavy rain is also likely to occur over south-west Odisha on Wednesday; Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Thursday and Gujarat on Saturday. (Uday Deolekar/HT Photo)

New Delhi: Widespread and heavy rains are expected over different parts of north-west India and the Western Himalayan region until Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities said on Wednesday.

The monsoon trough is active and lies south of its normal position (from Ganganagar to the Bay of Bengal). It is very likely to be active and near-normal/south of its normal position during the next three-four days, IMD said in its morning bulletin on Wednesday.

Delhi received light to moderate category rain, measuring between 2.5 and 35.5 millimetres (mm), with some heavy spells on Wednesday early morning.

Two cyclonic circulations lie over north-east Madhya Pradesh (MP) and southern Gujarat region. There is a convergence of strong moist south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over plains of north-west India and central India at lower levels and likely to continue during the next three-four days. A low-pressure area has formed over the north Bay of Bengal.



It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move westwards during the next three-four days.

Due to these favourable conditions, widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy spells is very likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, MP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Vidarbha during the next four-five days.

Extremely heavy rain is also likely to occur over south-west Odisha on Wednesday; Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Thursday and Gujarat on Saturday.

“A low-pressure area has formed and the monsoon trough is also near its normal position. A lot of rain is expected over central and north-west India because of these two conditions,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

Fairly widespread and heavy rain is likely over north-west India, including the Western Himalayan region until Thursday. Very heavy rain is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh on Wednesday and Uttarakhand and Punjab on Thursday; western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday; eastern Rajasthan from Thursday until Saturday; and very heavy rain is likely also over northeastern states, except for Arunachal Pradesh, during the next three-four days, the IMD said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: Australia locks in coronavirus vaccine deal as new cases ease
Aug 19, 2020 09:50 IST
Reliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for $83 million
Aug 19, 2020 09:49 IST
CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Tridents start on winning note
Aug 19, 2020 09:49 IST
Fire breaks out at power substation in Greater Noida
Aug 19, 2020 09:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.