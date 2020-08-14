Heavy rains in Jaipur bring city to standstill

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged street during the heavy rain in Jaipur. (PTI)

Jaipur was lashed by heavy rainfall on Friday morning, crippling Rajasthan’s capital city’s traffic, as photographs of waterlogged roads, and submerged vehicles in rainwater went viral on social media amid the downpour.

The vehicular movement has come to a grinding halt in many parts of Jaipur, which is under up to three feet in water.

The authorities at Jaipur centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur and Sikar districts have received intense spells of shower since Friday morning amid forecast of another round of downpour.

The centre has issued four alerts until 1 pm on Friday.

The forecast stated: “Thunderstorms with light to moderate rains are likely to occur at a few places in Jaipur, Sikar, Ajmer, Tonk, Nagaur, Alwar, Dausa, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Kota, Baran and Bhilwara districts and their adjoining areas.”

It added, “In Jaipur city, light to moderate rains occurred in most parts accompanied by thunderstorms, along with one or two spells of heavy intensity of rains at isolated places.”

Jaipur recorded 80.6 millimetres (mm) of rainfall between 8:30 am and 11:30 am on Friday.

“Moderate rainfall at many places accompanied by heavy (64.5 – 115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.6 – 204.4 mm) at a few places is likely to continue in Jaipur city over the next three hours,” the report said.

The report warned that rains would result in localised flooding of settlements and roads, low-lying areas, underpasses, short-term disruption to civic services, increased travel time, slippery roads, and the closure of roads across low-water bridges.

According to the morning rainfall bulletin issued by the state water resources department on Friday, Shabad in Baran district recorded the highest rainfall at 127mm, followed by Dausa (124 mm).

“Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4mm) was recorded at three weather stations,” the report added.

Data showed that the onset of monsoon occurred over Rajasthan on June 24.

Jaisamand in Udaipur district has received the cumulative maximum rainfall since June 1 at 859 mm.

While the single-day maximum rainfall was recorded on June 20 at Raipur in Jhalawar district at 173 mm.